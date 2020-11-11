1/1
Margaret Ann Beard
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Beard
November 12, 1938 - November 9, 2020
Cleburne, Texas - Funeral services for Margaret Ann Beard, 81, of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Rosser Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Payne officiating; assisted by Jimmy Campbell. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rosser Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Campbell, Jimmy White, Keith Beard, Davey Beard, Dennis York, and Perry Rosser.
Margaret passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born in Grand Prairie, Texas on November 12, 1938, the daughter of Katherine (Harper) and W. T. York.
Margaret was a retired Vice President of First Financial Bank in Cleburne and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Beard; and son-in-law, Bobby Dan Collins.
Margaret is survived by her son, Tim Beard and wife, Sharee, of Fort Worth; daughter, Kathy Collins of Cleburne; grandchildren, Taylor Raetz and husband, Chase, of Aledo, Texas and Tucker Beard of North Richland Hills, Texas; great grandchild, Raleigh Dan Raetz; mother of her grandson, Toni Beard of Burleson, Texas; companion, Don Eller of Cleburne; and many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rosser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosser Funeral Home
1664 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 641-4800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved