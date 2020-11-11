Margaret Ann Beard

November 12, 1938 - November 9, 2020

Cleburne, Texas - Funeral services for Margaret Ann Beard, 81, of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Rosser Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Payne officiating; assisted by Jimmy Campbell. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rosser Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Campbell, Jimmy White, Keith Beard, Davey Beard, Dennis York, and Perry Rosser.

Margaret passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born in Grand Prairie, Texas on November 12, 1938, the daughter of Katherine (Harper) and W. T. York.

Margaret was a retired Vice President of First Financial Bank in Cleburne and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Beard; and son-in-law, Bobby Dan Collins.

Margaret is survived by her son, Tim Beard and wife, Sharee, of Fort Worth; daughter, Kathy Collins of Cleburne; grandchildren, Taylor Raetz and husband, Chase, of Aledo, Texas and Tucker Beard of North Richland Hills, Texas; great grandchild, Raleigh Dan Raetz; mother of her grandson, Toni Beard of Burleson, Texas; companion, Don Eller of Cleburne; and many friends.







