Margaret Ann Dean DALLAS-Margaret Dean, loving wife, mother and friend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent's Cathedral, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas, 76022. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Global Foundation, and will help fulfill Margaret's desire to help others pursue cancer treatments who otherwise would not have the means to do so. Gatewayglobalfoundation.org. Margaret was born in 1954 in Wichita Falls, Texas, and raised in Hurst, Texas. She was a proud L.D. Bell Raiderette and graduated from Texas Tech University. Together with her husband, Fr. Ken, she raised three sons in Fort Worth. For the last many years she lived in Dallas and worked as an interior designer. They worshiped at St. Timothy's Anglican Church in Fort Worth where Fr. Ken served as an assisting priest. Margaret's joy was infectious, and she sought out the good in others and worked to make them shine. She was devoted to Jesus Christ; He was her first love and her refuge. Margaret showed strength and compassion as she fought for each day with us. Her memory and love endure and are only made stronger in her passing. Now she is healed, and we celebrate her completion in Jesus Christ. SURVIVORS: Margaret is survived by Fr. Ken, her husband of 39 years; her sons, Nathan, Nicholas, and Nolan; their wives, Cara, Brittany, and Jaclyn; and nine grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019