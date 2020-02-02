Home

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Krippel

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Krippel Obituary
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Krippel FORT WORTH--Margaret Ann "Peggy" Krippel, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Peggy was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Casper, Wyo. She married the love of her life, William Francis Krippel, on Oct. 17, 1953. Together, they raised five children in various parts of the United States before settling in Fort Worth in 1972. Peggy's greatest joys in life were spending time with her children and being "Granny" to her grandchildren. Her kind heart, sweet smile and sparkling blue eyes will be missed by all. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, William Francis Krippel. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Linda Morris, Debra White and husband, Dale, Julie Matthews; sons, Jeff Krippel and wife, Missy, David Krippel and wife, Ingrid; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
