Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret B. Hollar FORT WORTH--Margaret Biddy Hollar, born Margaret Winona Biddy, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 90. Her son David and his wife, Brenda, were by her side. Margaret was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Paducah, Texas. She was the oldest of four children and was a natural caretaker to them. It was there that she learned the value in simple things. Spending time with her grandparents and listening to her parents' laughter on the porch with children playing in the open air. Her days were filled with family and faith and playfulness that shaped her values and deep sense of character and integrity that stayed with her until her last beautiful breath. It was here that she met her husband, Travis, in a chance, but fateful, meeting at the town square. As the story goes, he proposed to her on their first date, and their love story began, and they were married in 1948. After attending college, they settled in Fort Worth to build a life, family and a large circle of friends. Margaret loved being a wife and later a mother and grandmother and valued her time taking care of her family. She introduced them to the arts, nature and theater, ranching, history and books and instilled in them a love of learning and a deep sense of adventure. You could often find her at the zoo with a tassel of kids or taking in a show at Casa Manana or enjoying a good book at the Botanical Garden. She still took the paper everyday and did the crossword puzzle and read about the world going on around her. She filled her life and all those around her with love, laughter and happiness and imparted upon her family the important things in life, that character, dignity and dependability are vital. To stand firm and proud of who you are and do nothing to violate your values. She had a life well lived, and a legacy that will continue on in her honor because of the lessons she taught them. Be resilient. Be kind and compassionate. Be yourself. She lived this everyday of her life, and she will be deeply missed by those who were lucky enough to be loved by her. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Travis Hollar; parents, Homer Biddy and Bessie Biddy; sister, Gale Fry; brothers, Jackie Biddy and Kelly Biddy. SURVIVORS: Son, David Hollar and his wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Britni Hollar Morgan and her husband, Michael, Dustin Travis Hollar and Jennifer Wood; many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and longtime friends and caregivers. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Family Place.

