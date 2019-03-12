Margaret Bolduc ARLINGTON--With grief from immense loss and gratitude for eternal life, we announce the passing of Margaret (Margarita) Carlota Cangas Bolduc at the age of 62 on Friday, March 1, 2019. Full of compassion, a deep faith, and unwavering positivity, Margaret was a ray of sunshine to everyonefamily, friends, and even strangers. She shared boundless love throughout her well-traveled life. Born and raised in Santiago, Cuba, until she was 12, Margaret immigrated with her family to Torrance, Calif., and later moved with them to Texas. She graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She married her soulmate, Bob, with whom she had two daughters, and Margaret found her calling in supporting them, their friends, and the broader Arlington community. Margaret was an outstanding PTA volunteer, where she was twice granted Lifetime Membership awards for her remarkable dedication to her daughters' schooling and lives. Indeed, even in struggles, Margaret seemed more concerned about family than herself. Between the initial cancer diagnosis and her untimely death, Margaret celebrated her daughters' marriages, delighted in many road trips with Bob, and sharpened her razor wit with anyone needing a laugh. Bob remarked, "We got an extra eight years we weren't expected to have." Due to the complexities of her case, Margaret desired that the same body with which she so resiliently fought disease would posthumously advance research of treatments and cures for others. In tears for her irreplaceable life, we remember how Margaret's beaming countenance matched a line from her favorite song: "Just smile." "Smiley," as she was known in college, will forever shine through the countless lives she touched. SURVIVORS: Margaret is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughters, Mallory (Sean) O'Neil and Kimberly (Collin) Pike; her mother, Ana; her brother, Manuel (Judi); and many other beloved relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Gil. MEMORIALS: On Margaret's behalf, please make donations to Mission Arlington.



