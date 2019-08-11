|
Margaret "Peggie" Dye NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Margaret "Peggie" Dye of North of Richland Hills, Texas, died surrounded by family in her home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. COMMITTAL SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Peggie is best known for owning Ol' South Pancake House on Belknap Road in Haltom City. It was a place where generations of loyal customers brought their families for great coffee and homestyle cooking. Peggie was preceded in death by husband, William "Bill" Dye Sr., and brother, Wellen Donald. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sister, MaryLee Pazo and husband, Joseph, of Littleton, Colo.; daughter, Coleen Ullman and husband, Page, of Haltom City; sons, Randall Dye and wife, Darla, of Cleburne, William Dye II and wife, Amy, of Rhome; grandchildren, Dustin, Faith, Amber, Randy, Richard, Jennifer, Eva, Logan, and Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Solomon, Jasmine, Samantha, Blake, Aubree, Gage, Caleb, Connor, Haley, Copper, Tucker, Tessa, and Tegan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019