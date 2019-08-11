Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggie" Dye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Peggie" Dye Obituary
Margaret "Peggie" Dye NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Margaret "Peggie" Dye of North of Richland Hills, Texas, died surrounded by family in her home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. COMMITTAL SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Peggie is best known for owning Ol' South Pancake House on Belknap Road in Haltom City. It was a place where generations of loyal customers brought their families for great coffee and homestyle cooking. Peggie was preceded in death by husband, William "Bill" Dye Sr., and brother, Wellen Donald. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sister, MaryLee Pazo and husband, Joseph, of Littleton, Colo.; daughter, Coleen Ullman and husband, Page, of Haltom City; sons, Randall Dye and wife, Darla, of Cleburne, William Dye II and wife, Amy, of Rhome; grandchildren, Dustin, Faith, Amber, Randy, Richard, Jennifer, Eva, Logan, and Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Solomon, Jasmine, Samantha, Blake, Aubree, Gage, Caleb, Connor, Haley, Copper, Tucker, Tessa, and Tegan.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now