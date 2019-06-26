Margaret Ellen Reynolds COLLEYVILLE--Born in Glasgow, Scotland, April 1, 1946, to Bruce D. and Margaret H. Dickie Harrison, Margaret Ellen Reynolds passed away, surrounded by family and friends, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after having courageously fought off ovarian cancer for 22 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, St. Phillips's Presbyterian, 745 West Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Crowley Cancer Research, Dallas, Texas, would be appreciated. Margaret grew up in Scotland and Wales. She graduated as an RN from the school of nursing at the Queen Victoria Hospital ("the Vickie") in Glasgow where she also earned a midwifery certification. In 1968 she was contracted by Harris Hospital (Fort Worth) as an OR nurse. In 1969 she met Neil whom she married April 24, 1971. Employment led them, in 1977, to move to Singapore. Most of the rest of their business career involved work in and around Singapore. Demonstrating her ever-present compassion, she and a fellow RN began and operated a free "well baby" clinic at the Vietnamese refugees camp in 1970s' Singapore. Later in the USA she worked for and retired from American Airlines Medical Department. To meet her was to become a friend for life. To her very many friends she was the truest of friends. She loved them all unreservedly. Her presence would light up the room. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. H and Buffy at Texas Oncology. They were responsible for our many victories over the 22 years of this battle. Latterly, the Mary Crowley Cancer Research staff were all we could ask for when we partnered in this battle. The entire staff was outstanding both professionally and compassionately. Their motto "Hope Lives Here" is perfect. We thank you all. SURVIVORS: She is survived by husband, Neil; children, Jennifer, Rob and wife, Kate Buckman Reynolds; beloved grandchildren, "wee treasures," Harrison and Vivienne; her Scots family, sister, Edith, husband, Westy, nieces, Lynsay and Judy, and their beautiful families; as well as her British and Canadian family.



