Margaret Emma KregerNovember 14, 1916 - November 24, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Margaret Emma Kreger, 104, passed away peacefully at home in the devoted care of her son on Nov. 24, 2020.A family funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth, Texas.Condolences may be mailed to Wayne Kreger, 6152 Haley Ln., Fort Worth, Texas 76132.Margaret was born in 1916, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Florence (Bessie) and Frank Babcock. She spent her early years on the family farm and went to school in Tiffin, Ohio. After grade school, they moved to Toledo, Ohio.Margaret shared fond memories of those years in her hospitable childhood home. She helped her mother cook and clean for boarders and they helped her with homework. In the evenings they would sing around the piano while Margaret played lively songs.Shortly after graduating from Scott High School, she married Charles H. Kreger in 1935. In 1936, they had a son, Wayne Charles Kreger and she was an excellent mother to him. After he started school, she worked at Crowner Tile in Toledo where she did shorthand, typing and bookkeeping.A lover of music, Margaret continued to play the organ and go dancing with her husband and friends for many years. They often spent free time together playing golf or bowling, and for a time she was president of the Ladies House League in Toledo. She was also a talented seamstress and an amazing cook.Margaret was devoted to her mother Bessie Babcock and they were very close until she passed in 1971. When her husband Charles died in 1974, she moved to Fort Worth to live near her son, Wayne and his wife and two children. She easily took to being a Texan, adopting the food and the styles and the Dallas Cowboys as her own. The rest of her life, she was "Grandmother," spending time with, advising, and often feeding desserts to two more generations of children.She slowed down in later years, but never lost her passion for watching golf and the Dallas Cowboys, orchestrating fabulous meals and outfits by delegation, surrounding herself with color and beauty, teaming up on crossword puzzles with her son and grandchildren, adoring her latest dog Frankie, and most of all keeping up with her family and neighbors.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Rosemond Egeler; and numerous canine companions including Frankie, Strawberry, Candy, Sandy, Woody and Nappy.Survivors: Son, Wayne Charles Kreger; grandchildren, Eric Kreger and wife, Christi, Susan Flaherty and husband Brian; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Flaherty Corder (Samuel), Huson Flaherty (Daniella), Abbey Kreger, Samuel Flaherty and James Kreger; and a niece, Clarice Shepard (Gerald).