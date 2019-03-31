|
Margaret F. Reyna HOUSTON--Margaret Flores Reyna, 90, of Houston, formerly of Fort Worth, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Houston. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday in Laurel Land Memorial Park, 6000 South R.L. Thornton Freeway (I35 E) in Dallas, 75232. The body will lie in state from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway, in Irving. Born May 1, 1928, in Marlin, Texas, she passed away Friday in Houston. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to her family. She lived a wonderful life being active as a waitress, bar owner, seamstress, anything to provide for her loved ones. Margaret was preceded in death by a son Richard Rivera, SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Domingo Reyna; her children, Manuel Rivera, Irene R. Garcia, Esther Rivera, Michael Rivera, and Silomar Rivera; seven other children by marriage; 42 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; siblings, Valentine Flores, Pete Flores, Susy, MaryAnn, Martha, and Connie. DONNELLY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME Irving, 972-579-1313 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019