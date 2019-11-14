|
|
Margaret Gambill Paxton DALLAS -- Margeret Gambill Paxton passed away November 10, 2019. FUNERAL: Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home 1219 N. Davis Dr. in Arlington, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 9 a.m. until the service begins. Margaret was born Oct. 10, 1928 in Polytechnic on the east side of Fort Worth. She attended D McRae, SS Dillow, Wm. James & Polytechnic High Schools, graduating in 1945. She attended NTAC in Arlington, now UTA. She married Bill Paxton on Nov. 15, 1946 & they resided in Fort Worth until 1982 when they moved to their farm in Covington to raise cattle. Margaret enjoyed community activities and was active in Rolling Hill Garden Club, Cardinal Garden Club, Eastern Hill PTA, Volunteers of America Auxiliary, Vignette Book Club, Junior Club, and The Woman's Club of Fort Worth. She served as Camp Fire Leader for her daughter Karen's Blue Bird Group. Margaret became a Christian early in life and was baptized at First Baptist Church when Dr. J. Frank Norris was pastor. She joined Polytechnic Baptist when she married in 1946. Later they joined Sagamore Hill. She was a member of the choir, the hand bell choir, and spent summers at Camp Sagamore with 6th grade and 11th grade members. She taught SS for beginners, juniors, seniors, young adults, and senior adults. Upon their move to Covington, they joined First Baptist in Hillsboro where she continued SS and taught senior adults. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Paxton; her son, James Gary Paxton; her parents, W.F. and Lenora Gambill; two brothers and their wives, Joe and Moizelle Gambill and John and Louise Gambill; and her brother-in-law, Jack S. Paxton. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Paxton McLure Rogers and husband, Randy; granddaughters, Leslye McLure Willis and husband, Pacer Willis and Katherine McLure Grayson and husband, John Grayson; her nieces, Sherry Paxton Moore and Debbie Paxton, Hayley Glenn and husband, Jason, Sunnye McLanahan and husband, Michael; her nephews, Jim Moore, Thomas Griffith, John Gambill and wife, Brenda, and Cody Gambill and wife, Jan; and her great-nephews, Robbie Moore and wife, Kristin, and Zackery Weinberg and wife, Rachael. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hillsboro.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019