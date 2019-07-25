Margaret Gloria Griffin ARLINGTON -- Margaret Gloria Nelson Griffin passed away June 2, 2019, sixteen days shy of her 93rd birthday. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Johnson Station Cemetery, Arlington TX; Dr. David McQuitty officiating. Margaret was born June 18, 1926, in Winchester, ID to Margaret Joyce Lipps Nelson and Leonard S. Nelson. Among the many places she called home during her life are Couer d'Alene, Spokane, Sonoma, San Francisco, Riverside, Tonopah, Tucson, and finally Arlington, TX. Through the years, some of her workplaces would included Natatorium Park, the Sebastiani orchards, Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Ohio Match Company, Sharps Grocery, Wyatt's Grocery, and finally Minyard's Grocery Stores in Arlington where she retired as an office manager after 13 years. She and Sgt. James F. Griffin began their 40-year marriage in Couer d'Alene in May 1951. Upon his Air Force retirement in 1964, they returned to Arlington and in 1965 built their first permanent home where she lived until April 2019. James preceded her in death May 3, 1991. Joining Woods Chapel Baptist Church on June 23, 1986, Margaret became part of the Lamplighters, 39ers, and Golden Notes. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, cooking, and reading. Should a memorial suggestion be desired, she'd have most certainly been pleased by a gift to a . SURVIVORS: Margaret is survived by son Steve Patrick Gecewicz of Elizabeth CO, and many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she loved.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019