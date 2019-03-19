Margaret Mary "Peggy" Hart CROWLEY -- Peggy Hart passed away on Friday morning, March 8, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1944 in Baltimore, Md. She grew up in Fort Worth, attended and graduated from Our Lady of Victory Catholic School. She was a retired educator with Fort Worth ISD. SERVICE: Memorial mass scheduled for Wed., March 20 at 10 a.m. Location is Saint Francis Village Catholic Church, 4079 Saint Francis Village Road, Crowley 76036. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, at the family's requests please consider donating to the Sisters of Saint Mary of Western Provence, or to the . Peggy was loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of Saint Francis Village Catholic Church. Previously, she had been a member of both Saint Andrew and Saint Bartholomew Catholic Churches. SURVIVORS: she was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jeanne Dempwolf. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret "Meg" Young; son, John Hart and his wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Kiersten & Kolton Hart; sister Mary Armstead, in Williamsburg, VA and brother Joey Dempwolf.

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019