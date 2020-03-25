|
Margaret L. Reed FORT WORTH--On Tuesday, March, 17, 2020, Margaret L. Reed transitioned from earth to glory in the comfort of her home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service for family will be held at noon Thurdsday, March 26, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In light of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church at a later date. Viewing: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jacqueline Lacy, Charletta Miller, Cynthia McKinney-Smith (Greg), Sandra Sibley and Johnica Reed Rivers; 11 grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Ireland; 21 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 25, 2020