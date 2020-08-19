Margaret Linda Gomez FORT WORTH--Margaret Linda Gomez, a loving sister, aunt and friend, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Linda was born in Linden, Tenn., Oct. 30, 1947. She loved God and always spoke to others about the Lord. She married her one and only husband, Antonio Gomez, Jan. 15, 1973. Linda was a fashionista and loved to eat out at different restaurants and go shopping. Linda was a retired seamstress. She worked at other jobs, such as Texas Instruments, A Brandt Furniture, and the Hotel Texas, where she was an elevator girl in the 1960s. She met actor Jimmy Stewart on the elevator, and he held her hand all the way to the first floor when she told him she was a big fan of his. He also mentioned how pretty she was. Linda always had a positive attitude and managed to earn her GED later in life. She will be missed by her family and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Abel and Pauline Valadez; and brothers, Abel and Paul Valadez. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Gracie Valadez and Delia Ball and husband, Ronald; brother, Anthony Valadez; nephew, Matthew Shaw; nieces, Crystal Robeson and her children, and Vanessa Valadez; and numerous other relatives.