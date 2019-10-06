Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Margaret Lois Bradley Obituary
Margaret Lois Bradley BENBROOK--Lois was a good and faithful servant whose work on this Earth ended Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. She leaves her husband of over 66 years, Dr. Dick Bradley; daughter, Sandra and her children, Kristina and Collin; son, Rick and his children, Nikki, Rick and Lauren to follow her example in Christian servant-hood. The Lord also blessed her with five great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Connell Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Lois was born in Adairsville, Ga., to King and Annie Boswell, she was one of 12 children. She and her husband, Dick, moved to Texas in 1954. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized into the fellowship of Connell Baptist Church as a member over 60 years ago. She taught and ministered with various age groups over this period. The greatest passion of her life was family where she excelled in the love and nourishing of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She modeled beautifully the wife of noble character described in Book of Proverbs. To know Lois was to love her. She will be missed greatly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
