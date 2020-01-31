Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lois Hobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Lois Hobson Obituary
Margaret Lois Hobson FORT WORTH -- Margaret Lois Hobson, 88, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m., Sat., Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Margaret was born on Dec 5, 1931 in Olaton, Ky., to Virgil and Lena Ford. She married Alfred Dale Hobson (her husband of 67 years) in Indianapolis, Ind. in 1947. Margaret, Dale and two sons moved to Fort Worth in 1960. Margaret stayed home to raise the boys till they left home. She then went to work at KMart, and a national check printing company. Margaret was a member at Messiah Lutheran Church in Keller. Through the years, she was active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Dorcas Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents; three infant sisters; and one brother. SURVIVORS: Roger Hobson, Marty Hobson and wife, Veronica; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -