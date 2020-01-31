|
Margaret Lois Hobson FORT WORTH -- Margaret Lois Hobson, 88, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m., Sat., Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Margaret was born on Dec 5, 1931 in Olaton, Ky., to Virgil and Lena Ford. She married Alfred Dale Hobson (her husband of 67 years) in Indianapolis, Ind. in 1947. Margaret, Dale and two sons moved to Fort Worth in 1960. Margaret stayed home to raise the boys till they left home. She then went to work at KMart, and a national check printing company. Margaret was a member at Messiah Lutheran Church in Keller. Through the years, she was active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Dorcas Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents; three infant sisters; and one brother. SURVIVORS: Roger Hobson, Marty Hobson and wife, Veronica; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020