Margaret Loraine Bedford FORT WORTH--Margaret Loraine Bedford, 98, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the arms of her daughter, Peggy, and her granddaughter, Tracey. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Margaret "Granny" was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Naomi Elizabeth and James Isaac Mayfield. She was born at her grandmother's house on St. Louis Street. She was the middle of five siblings. Her father was in the newspaper business, so she lived in many small Texas towns growing up. In 1936 when she was 15 years old, she met the love of her life, John Skidmore "Skid" Bedford. It was love at first sight. They married two weeks later. That marriage lasted 75 years until his death in 2011. She had three children before she was 20 years old. She dedicated her life to her husband and children. She cherished all the future generations to come and soon became "Granny" to all. Granny was the last of her generation. She is so dearly loved by so many people. She will always be missed. SURVIVORS: Son, Nolan Bedford and wife, Nita, of Magnolia, Texas; daughter, Peggy Ashley and husband, Floyd, of Benbrook, Texas; son, Lonnie Bedford and wife, Elvira, of River Oaks; seven grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019