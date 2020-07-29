Mildred Marie Ott ARLINGTON--Mildred M. Ott passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. She was 89 years old. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Parkdale Cemetery in Arlington, with Reverend Odom of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mildred's name will gladly be received by Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5851 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76018. Mildred was born in and spent her early life in Vernon, Texas. She married Keith Ott on New Year's Day in 1950. Together they raised four boys. They lived in Lubbock, Abilene, Everman, Texas, and Mustang, Okla., before settling in Arlington in 1975. She enjoyed Summer's Last Blast each August in Vernon and enjoyed visiting family there over the years. She was a founding member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Arlington and spent many happy years as a member of the Quilting Group there. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents; her youngest son, Jim; and grandsons, Matthew and Bradley. She is joyfully re-united with them in heaven. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Agnes Kubitz of Vernon; sons, Gus and Tom (Elizabeth) of Arlington, and Rob (Amy) of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Cathleen of Plano; granddaughters, EllaMae and Emily (Isaac) Carrasco; and great-granddaughter, Elanna, all of Arlington.