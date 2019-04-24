|
|
Margaret Marie Foster Chapman CROWLEY--Margaret Marie Foster Chapman, 95, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday in Crowley Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Land funeral Home. Margaret Marie was born March 26, 1924. She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary 6872 holding numerous official positions, serving for 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and participated in activities in the community. Margaret Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Jack Foster and Louis Chapman; daughters, Sandra Reynolds and Barbara Jones; brothers, Buddy and Marvin Blackwell; and sister, Helen Carter. SURVIVORS: Margaret Marie is survived by her daughters, Joyce Harber and Elaine Brubaker; grandchildren, Dena, Dana, Matthew, Kenneth, Richard, Bubba, Amanda, and Shane; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Behrens.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019