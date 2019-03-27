|
Margaret "Peggy" McNeese Abell ARLINGTON--Margaret Jane "Peggy" McNeese Abell passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Arlington. Peggy was born April 4, 1941, in Boston, Mass. She attended Adrian College and Michigan State University. She retired from National Health Insurance Company in 2006. Peggy and Steve lived in many states, but loved Texas best. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Arlington since 1981, where she enjoyed teaching small groups and engaging in missions. The joy of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Donnelly; brother, Paul McNeese; and son, Francis Anthony. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 55 years, Steve Abell; son, Steven Abell II and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Ciaran and Sammy; daughter, Rev. Dr. Mary Spradlin and husband, David; grandchildren, Hallie Grace and Thomas; and sister, Sara Kirtlink of Rhode Island.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019