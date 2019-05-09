|
Margaret Nan "Lotspeich" Hudson MANSFIELD -- Margaret Nan "Lotspeich" Hudson passed away peacefully Sunday May 5th 2019. Margaret Nan was born the only child to Sarah Angelyn "Griffin" Lotspeich and Bryan Kee Lotspeich on April 13th 1925 in the Tate Springs community of Southeast Tarrant County. A graduaute of Texas Wesleyan University, "Miss Nan" pursued a teaching career that spanned some 45 years in the surrounding communities of Handley, Crowley, Kennedale and Mansfield, Texas. Margaret Nan was preceded in death by parents Bryan and Angie Lotspeich, and husband, Jim Hudson. Survivors include daughter, Judy Ann Hudson of Mansfield, Texas, James R. Hudson Jr. of San Angelo, Texas. Three grandchildren, six great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 9, 2019