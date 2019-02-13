Home

Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Margaret Kennedy
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1200 S Davis Dr.
Arlington, TX
Margaret Niles Kennedy ARLINGTON--Margaret Niles Kennedy, 93, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: The Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76013. Burial follows in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the . Margaret was born to Thomas and Margaret Mitchell on Dec. 11, 1925, in Hollywood, Calif. She was known for her love of reading, gardening, and volunteer work. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas J. Kennedy Jr., and brother, Thomas J. Mitchell. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters, Anne Showers (Glenn) and Kate Nephew; son, Father Tom Kennedy; grandchildren, Dianna Cremeans (Brent), Michelle Chapp (Roatha), Aaron Soultaire (Katie) and Christopher Showers; and great-grandchildren, Kiri, Logan and Drew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019
