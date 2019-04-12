Margaret "Margy" Nordheim Casebolt FORT WORTH -- Margaret "Margy" Nordheim Casebolt, 66, died unexpectedly on April 4, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a party to follow later in the day. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please honor Margy's passion for childhood education and lifelong learning by making a gift to Sesame Street in "Remembrance of Margy Casebolt" at www.sesameworkshop.com/donate or Sesame Workshop, P.O. Box 21609, New York, NY 10087. Margy was born October 24, 1952 in Mineola, New York to Tally and Ray, their second child. She graduated from Fox Lane High School in Bedford, NY in 1970 and Chatam College in Pittsburgh, Penn. in 1974. She married Dave in 1980 and the family moved a few times between Ohio and Ind. before settling in Fort Worth. In 2017, Margy found a desire to simplify her life and focus on her own well-being, embarking on a new chapter in Florida where she lived until her passing. Margy was preceded in death by her parents, Tally and Ray Nordheim; and her childrens' father, Dave Casebolt. SURVIVORS: Children, Brian Casebolt of Bonita Springs, Fla., Tim Casebolt of Fort Worth and Ramie Casebolt of Dallas; siblings, Billy Dietrich, Jon Nordheim and Sara Lin; grandchildren, McKenzie Martin, Kyndal Casebolt and Kamryn Casebolt; plus countless family members, friends and colleagues.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary