|
|
Margaret Reed FORT WORTH--On Tuesday, March, 17, 2020, Margaret Reed transitioned from earth to glory in the comfort of her home. SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held for family at noon on Thursday, March 26 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In light of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church at a later date. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jacqueline Lacy, Charletta Miller, Cynthia McKinney-Smith (Greg), Sandra Sibley and Johnica Reed Rivers; 11 grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Ireland; 21 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020