Margaret Reel
November 14, 1934 - September 22, 2020
Southbury, Connecticut - Margaret "Maggie" Lois Gebhart Reel passed away Sept 22, 2020 at River Glen Nursing Home in Southbury, CT. She was 85 years old.
Maggie was born in Ashland, Nebraska and raised on a farm in Missouri Valley, Iowa. At 19 she married her high school sweetheart, Dwight "Doc" Reel, and was the mother of Jim, Dan, and Craig. She traveled as a military spouse to the Southeast US, Northeast Italy, and finally ending military service in the Northwest US. As Doc went on to a career as an airline pilot, she worked as a secretary, moving to Texas, Connecticut, and settling back in Texas.
In her 50s Maggie worked on a college degree and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 1987 from Texas Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi, the National Honor Society in Psychology, as well as the Sigma Tau Alpha National English Honor Society. She maintained a 4.0 GPA, which Doc loved to tout. She would never.
Maggie was a longtime parishioner of Peace Lutheran Church in Hurst, Texas where she enjoyed volunteering in the making of books for the blind. She also delivered Meals on Wheels, sometimes accompanied by her beloved granddaughters, Aubrey and Megan.
Maggie was an avid quilter, loved antiquing, and grew beautiful gardens in Texas and New Hampshire. Most of all, Maggie was a much beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Doc; her grandson Dwight "Doc" Reel II; and sister, Greta Lake. Maggie is survived by her sons Jim (Marlene), Dan (Shelly), and Craig (Aundrea); and her sister Jan Bailey and husband Tom Howard. She was Aunt Mag to a bunch. She was Grandma Maggie to Aubrey (Sascha), Megan, Rebecca (Dustin), Doc, Daniel, and Andrew (Lauren), and Great grandma Maggie to Wylie, Doc, and Mason.
We loved her dearly and will truly miss her.
There will not be a local funeral service or calling hours due to the pandemic. Instead, her ashes will be interred next to Doc's in Yutan, Nebraska when all can gather safely.
Donations in Maggie's memory made be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the charity of your choice
.