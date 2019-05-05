Margaret Ruth Lacaze FORT WORTH--Margaret "Ruth" Feuerborn Lacaze, born in Lexington, Okla., June 16, 1928, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Ruth married Albert C Lacaze Sr. in 1945 while they were in California. Soon after they moved to New Orleans for a few years, when they then moved to Fort Worth. She raised three children, Albert Jr., Elizabeth and Michael. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many loved family members. Ruth was preceded in death by her four sisters; three brothers; her husband, Albert Sr.; and youngest son, Michael. She is survived by her son, Albert Lacaze Jr. and wife, Sandra; daughter, Elizabeth Tribble; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the or .



