|
|
Margaret Stevenson Bryant BENBROOK--Margaret Stevenson Bryant, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, after a brief, but very brave battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Margaret was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 20, 1947, to L.W. and Doris Stevenson, who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Carter-Riverside High School and Texas Christian University. Margaret was a lifelong educator and began her teaching career 50 years ago. She left the classroom for 20 years to raise her family, but spent those years serving as a Cub Scout and Camp Fire leader, a Sunday school teacher, and parent volunteer. As such, she helped pioneer the student computer lab at Bruce Shulkey Elementary. Margaret loved TCU football, Texas Rangers baseball and, above all, she loved her family. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory, daughter, Marla Bryant; son, Andy Bryant and wife, Reagan; grandchildren, Aubrey Bryant, Emma Bryant, Colton Crawford, and Aubrey Miller; sister, Mary Lynn Holder and husband, Michael; brother, Jim Stevenson and wife, Debbie; extended family members; and many students whose lives she has impacted.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019