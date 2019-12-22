|
|
Margarett "Ann" Alexander ARLINGTON--Ann Alexander went peacefully to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Arlington. She was a woman of strong faith who knew that she had a blessed life and that she was loved by many. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers may contribute to the Community Enrichment Center. Ann was born in Ardmore, Okla., on April 29, 1937, to Graham (Rattler) Alexander and Ruth Costley Alexander and had one sister, Della Ruth Silva. Ann married Troy Bowman of Chattanooga, Tenn., in 1955. They adopted three children: Kimberly Ann Smith, Kellie Alexis Guinn and Lance Thompson Bowman. Ann married Marcus "Mark" Frey in September 1987 until his death in September 2005. She married Donald E. Propst in 2007 until his death in July 2019. Ann was a certified purchasing manager and retired from the University of North Texas Health Science Center. In retirement, Ann volunteered for Healing Hands, International and the Community Enrichment Center (CEC). Ann was also preceded in death by her parents and sister; and a granddaughter, Sophia Alexis Guinn. SURVIVORS: Children, Kimberly Smith and husband, Bob, Kellie Guinn and husband, Alan, and Lance Bowman and wife, Danielle; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019