Margarito Puente
Margarito Puente FORT WORTH--Margarito Puente, 94, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park, with Father Smith officiating. Due to Covid-19, a mask is required as well as social distancing. All friends and family are welcome. Margarito was born and raised in Fort Worth and was a graduate of Trimble Tech High School. However, he did leave when he heard his country's call for World War II, where he served valiantly with the U.S. Navy. After the war, he returned to Fort Worth. He attended Texas Christian University, and soon after he married Anselma Puente and raised his two beautiful children. Margarito worked as an aviation mechanic for Convair-GD and Bell Helicopter until his retirement. Margarito was a founding member of The Pan American Golf Association of Fort Worth, a founding member of the American GI forum of Fort Worth, and a proud member of the UAW Union of Bell Helicopter. Margarito was a man with a big heart who loved fiercely, and that love was shown to his wife, who preceded him in death, and through the family to whom he meant so much. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Louisa Puente; brothers, Nicholas, Henry and Cruz Puente. SURVIVORS: Daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Michael Resendez; son and daughter-in-law, Martin and Patsy Puente; grandchildren, Christina and Robert Underwood, Mikey Resendez, Lucy Puente, and Alex Puente; and great-grandchildren, Adyn Underwood, Liam Underwood, and Sophia Underwood.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
