Margarito Lopez, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Margarito R. Lopez, Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL MASS: 2 p.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Born in Fort Worth, Texas on June 16, 1954. Margarito is remembered as a loving husband to wife, Janie, for 47 years, and as a devoted son, father, grandfather and brother. At age 16, he started his lifelong profession as a plumber alongside his family and continued until his retirement in 2019. Their family owned business, Lopez Plumbing has been a well-known and respected establishment within the city of Fort Worth for many years. Margarito will continue to be an unforgettable figure of the community. Along with his strong work ethic, he was known as a man that supported many charities and never refused anyone who asked for help. For years you could find him with his family and friends as he volunteered for many hours for the Knights of Columbus, San Mateo Catholic Church, and MDA fundraisers. He continued his good work into his final years by organizing benefits for those in need. As the Patriarch of the family, Margarito will be remembered as an enthusiastic NASCAR fan and loving Man of Steel. He was a collector of classic cars and could be found enjoying his time surrounded by his longtime friends at the flea markets and swap meets. Margarito was preceded in death by his father, Margarito Lopez, Sr.; mother-in-law, Abelia "Billie" Wills; father-in-law, Paul Martinez; brother-in-law, Paul David Martinez; and nephew, Gabriel Lopez. SURVIVORS: Wife, Janie; sons, Paul Lopez, Johnny Lopez and fiancé, Crystal Long and Christopher Lopez; mother, Gracie Lopez; grandchildren, Isaiah, Matthew, Rudy and Christina; brother, Gilbert Lopez and wife, Wanda; and sisters, Phyllis Lopez, Donna Reyes and husband, Daniel, Yolanda Aquire and husband, Roman.