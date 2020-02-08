|
Margaruite Fulfer Jordan ARLINGTON--Margaruite Fulfer Jordan of Arlington passed away in Tyler, Texas, after a brief illness, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 2212 North Davis, Arlington. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home on North Davis. Mrs. Jordan was part of the greatest generation and wife of a World War II veteran. She was born in Roxton, Texas, Feb. 15, 1927. She married the love of her life, Dellas W. Jordan, Dec. 6, 1947. They settled in Arlington where she lived until her death. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Dellas W., who died in 1986; son, Roger; daughter, Cheryl; parents, James and Betty Fulfer; and brothers and sisters, J.C., John, Bill, Nancy, and Cora; among other loved ones and people she led to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ. She loved to point people to Jesus. SURVIVORS: Her daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Gary Salyer of Troup, Texas; grandson and fiancee, Trent Salyer and Kasey Shaw of Fort Worth; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Glynn Stevens of Tom, Okla.; and beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2020