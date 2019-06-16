|
Margie Crunk BEDFORD--Margaret Frances Crunk passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel with burial to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Margie was born May 5 in Waco. She enjoyed friends and country-western music and would go to wherever it was playing. Margie will be missed by her family and those who knew her. She always maintained a positive attitude no matter what cards life dealt. We can hear her say: "Do not languish in sorrow, but cherish what you have. Love your family and those close to you. Live and celebrate life to its fullest." SURVIVORS: Son, Paul Crunk (Susan); daughter, Judy Peterson; grandchildren, Kimberly Taylor, Danny Crunk (Teri), Lisa Dyer (Stephen), Amy Peterson, and Shanna Ortiz; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019