Margie S. Murphy FORT WORTH -- Margie S. Murphy of Fort Worth passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 surrounded by family. MEMORIALS: In honor of Margie's passion for helping others, the family requests donations be made to Back Pack Buddies at P. O. Box 1466 Mineral Wells, TX 76067. Back Pack Buddies is a charitable organization that provides food to at risk children when school meal programs are not available. She was born January 26, 1943 in Wichita Falls, TX to Fred Stewart and Pauline Stewart Minnick. Margie loved people and was active in volunteer activities to help those in need for as long as she was able. More than anything, she loved being "Meme" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a smile on her face and loved to be a part of every celebration. She was a member of Arborlawn United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tim Stewart and sister Freddie Day. SURVIVORS: Margie is survived by her husband Rex; son, Rodney Murphy and wife, Sherry of Weatherford; daughter, Cynthia Murphy of Dallas; granddaughter, Amanda Murphy of Fort Worth; grandson, Ethan Murphy and wife, Kailea of Lubbock; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Joy Clifton of Bedford, Maria Due of Plano; and brother, Fred Stewart of Waco.