Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Blew Cemetery
Aubrey, TX
View Map
Margie Stricklin


1921 - 2019
Margie Stricklin Obituary
Margie Stricklin FORT WORTH--Margie Stricklin, 98, passed to her heavenly home Tuesday, December 3, 2019 SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation at 10 a.m. preceding service. Committal 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Blew Cemetery in Aubrey, Texas Margie was born July 24, 1921 in Stoney, Texas. She was an excellent seamstress and her pies were out of this world. She leaves forever the example of love for family, cherished by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman, to whom she was married to for 68 years; and nine brothers and sisters. Many thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, North Richland Hills and VNA Hospice. . SURVIVORS: daughter, Marilyn Rader and husband, Mike; son, Sam Stricklin; grandchildren, Ladana Washburn and husband, Daniel, Kimberly Ball and husband, Mark, Marc Stricklin, Jaime Napier and husband, Davis; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Jaden Ball and Grayson and Maddie Washburn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
