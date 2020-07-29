Margie Sue Majors SALADO-Margie Sue Majors passed Sunday, July 26, 2020. SERVICE: Due to COVID-19, services will be private at Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: May be made to BSW Hospice, ctx.foundation.bswhealth.com
; or Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
. Born Aug. 20, 1934, to Lawrence and Lennie Miller Armstrong in Fort Worth, Sue graduated from Paschal High School in 1951 and married Jimmie O. Majors that same year. They left her beloved Fort Worth for Corpus Christi in 1963. Sue worked as a medical transcriptionist at NAS-CC Hospital, retiring in 1999 after 24 years. Sue was a gentle devoted mother whose children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. Sue was preceded in death by her husband; son, David; granddaughter, Tiffany; parents; and brother, Larry. SURVIVORS: Children, Debbie Taff (Bill), Melissa Oueini (Jacoub), Edwin Majors (Irma), Randy Majors (Susana) and Donald Majors (Laura); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Anita Force (Fred) and Linda Tyson; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear brother-in-law, James Majors.