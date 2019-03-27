|
Margie Wood Holley ARLINGTON--Margie Wood Holley, 80, entered heaven on Thursday, March 21, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in Perrin Memorial Gardens, Perrin, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice of Texas, Arlington Memorial Hospital location. Margie retired from Arlington Memorial Hospital where she worked for 27 years. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Renae Hood (Brad) and Tammie Winters (Chris); Grandsons, Blake Winters (Samantha) and Brent Winters (Jennifer); and Great-Grandsons, Noah and Oliver.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019