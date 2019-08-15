|
|
Margot E. Procknow BENBROOK - Margot E. Procknow, 86, passed away in her home on Monday, August 12, 2019. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Margot was born March 1, 1933, in Galesburg, Ill., to Ross L. and Beulah G. Freeman. She had a lifelong love of the art industry. She studied art at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. She worked in the arts as an illustrator, jewelry designer, sculpture and painter. She has shown in local, regional, national, and international venues, winning awards in most of them. Her work can be found as far away as Moscow, Russia, and Sidney, Australia. Margot was preceded in death by her Husband, Jene T. Procknow; sister, Patricia Rasmussen; son, Michael R. Henze and step son, Fred. SURVIVORS: Sister, Barbra Morgan; brother, Robert Freeman (Celestial); son, Steve Henze; daughter, Heidi Landin (Kerry); grandchildren, Erika Bauer, Eric Henze and Wynter Henze; and great-grandchildren, Connor Bauer, Erick Henze Jr. and Rayder Bauer.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019