|
|
Marguerite Baker ARLINGTON--Marguerite Baker, 86, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Moore Funeral Home on Davis Drive in Arlington, Texas. Burial follows in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Moore Funeral Home on Davis Drive in Arlington, Texas. Marguerite was born in Malvern, Ark., on Sept. 30, 1933, to Ted and Zona Kirkpatrick. She grew up in Glen Rose, Ark., and graduated from Glen Rose High School. Marguerite married Eldon Baker on July 26, 1952, and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Together the family moved to Arlington in 1966 where she lived for 53 years. Marguerite retired from Sears in 1992, and was a very active member of Dayspring Church in Arlington, Texas. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Baker, in 2003. SURVIVORS: Marguerite is survived by her children, Donald (Debbie) Baker, Marilyn (Frankie) Griffith, and Trish (Jeff) Timmons; her grandchildren, Justin (Annette) Griffith, Ryan (Holly Smith) Griffith, Brent Baker, Amy Baker, Matthew Timmons, and Austin Timmons; and her great-grandchild, Dylan Griffith. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Brookdale Pecan Park and St. Gabriel's Hospice for their care during the past few months.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020