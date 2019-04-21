Marguerite E. Kessler FORT WORTH -- Marguerite E. Kessler, affectionately nicknamed "Babe", 85 died April 5, 2019 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was born on November 25, 1933, in Ancon, Republic of Panama, to Peter G. and Margaret M. (Roberts) Flynn and was one of five children. Her brother Peter, and sister Jeanne preceded her in death and she is survived by her twin sister Marilyn "Sis" and sister Joanne. Marguerite was preceded in death by her spouse of 61 years William F. Kessler "Bill" and is survived by her five children Tammy A. (Kessler) Shaffer, William F. Kessler Jr., Michael P. Kessler, Timothy J. Kessler and Brian E. Kessler. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Tyler R. Shaffer, Caitlin (Kessler) Carter, Blair W. Kessler, Megan C. Kessler, Kelsey N. Kessler, Kyle A. Kessler, Kyndall F. Kessler, Lauren E. Kessler, Andrew E. Kessler and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Carter, Lily Carter and Isabelle Kessler. Babe was born and raised in the Panama Canal Zone. Her grandfather, Richard Roberts, was a builder of the Panama Canal and a recipient of the Roosevelt Panama Canal Medal. She was a treasured Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma with a huge heart and loving spirit. Babe embraced life and was gifted with never meeting a stranger. She loved the Panamanian culture and will be buried in her native Panama to forever enjoy its tropical and lifetime memories. In retirement, Babe and her husband Bill lived in Dothan, Alabama for many years before moving to Ft. Worth, Texas to be closer to their children. Babe and her husband were long time parishioners of St. Columba Catholic Church in Dothan. Babe will be remembered for so many things but especially for being a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Rest in peace beautiful soul.



