Marguerite Juanita Johnson FORT WORTH -- Marguerite Johnson a retired F.W.I.S.D administrator passed beyond the Vale Of Tears, Thursday, February 20. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., St. Andrews U.M.C; Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., Fri. and a Wake from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home; Interment: 10 a.m., Mon. at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Andrews United Methodist Church SURVIVORS: Son, Milton F. Johnson Jr.; daughter, Monita (Ralph) Johnson-Henley; brother, Elbert O. Lott; sister, Lillian Beatrice Bennett; granddaughters, Marita Ruth, Mariah Rose and Marissa Royce Henley and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020