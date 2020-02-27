Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Wake
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews U.M.C
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Juanita Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Juanita Johnson Obituary
Marguerite Juanita Johnson FORT WORTH -- Marguerite Johnson a retired F.W.I.S.D administrator passed beyond the Vale Of Tears, Thursday, February 20. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., St. Andrews U.M.C; Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., Fri. and a Wake from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home; Interment: 10 a.m., Mon. at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Andrews United Methodist Church SURVIVORS: Son, Milton F. Johnson Jr.; daughter, Monita (Ralph) Johnson-Henley; brother, Elbert O. Lott; sister, Lillian Beatrice Bennett; granddaughters, Marita Ruth, Mariah Rose and Marissa Royce Henley and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -