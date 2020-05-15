Marguerite Louise Chaikin Johnstone
Marguerite Louise Johnstone ARLINGTON -- Marguerite Louise Chaikin-Johnstone, age 64 of Arlington, formerly of Austin, passed away on May 7, 2020 at her home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m., Mon., May 18, Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Oak Hill, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marguerite's honor to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Oak Hill, Texas. She was born on June 17, 1955 in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Howard and Donna Chaikin. Margy met David Johnstone in Austin and later married him and they celebrated 24 years of marriage together. Margy spent a portion of her teenage years in Germany, where her father was active in the military. After returning to the United States, the family settled in Oak Hill, Texas. Margy had a heart of gold and loved to help others, and she found herself working for the Crime Victim's Clearinghouse under Governors Clemmons, Richards, and Bush. She and her husband relocated to North Texas in 2001. Marguerite loved helping others, gardening and flowers, especially her rose bushes, and loved her cats and dogs. SURVIVORS: Marguerite is survived by her husband, a half-brother, three half-sisters, a cousin Lisa Gardner, and uncle Steve Chaikin.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 15, 2020.
