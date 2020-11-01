Maria Charette

April 8, 1931 - October 29, 2020

Pantego, Texas - Maria Theresa Charette, 89, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020.

She was born on April 8, 1931 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. That is where she met the love of her life, Adolphus Charette who was a native Texan; they were married in 1962. In 1963, with their daughter Carol in tow, they moved to Arlington, Texas.

A devout Catholic, Mary was an active member of St Maria Goretti Catholic Church, she was also a loyal volunteer as a Pink Lady at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Mary took much joy in the arts and in music, especially anything by Andrea Bocelli.

As a proud grandmother, she made sure to be present at all of her granddaughter, Caroline's theatre and music performances. Mary loved spending her spare time reading, especially biographies/autobiographies about strong women and British royalty.

A devoted mother, grandmother and friend, Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved. "May the road rise to meet you."

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Charette and her granddaughter, Caroline Cradick.

Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, TX.





