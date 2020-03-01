Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Janzen Grant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Janzen Grant Obituary
Maria Janzen Grant HALTOM CITY--Maria Janzen Grant passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Maria was born June 5, 1925, in Killmannstal, Ukraine, a German colony in the Volga Deutsch region of Russia, the first child of three. She was an avid traveler who spoke five languages. She enjoyed music, dancing and especially gardening. She was a fiercely independent, strong-willed woman who lived her life to the fullest. Maria was preceded in death by her father, Heinrich Janzen; mother, Magdelena Janzen; brother, Henry Janzen; and sister, Erika "Ricky" Collier. SURVIVORS: Richard "Dick" Collier and wife, Diane Bowen Collier.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -