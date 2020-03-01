|
Maria Janzen Grant HALTOM CITY--Maria Janzen Grant passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Maria was born June 5, 1925, in Killmannstal, Ukraine, a German colony in the Volga Deutsch region of Russia, the first child of three. She was an avid traveler who spoke five languages. She enjoyed music, dancing and especially gardening. She was a fiercely independent, strong-willed woman who lived her life to the fullest. Maria was preceded in death by her father, Heinrich Janzen; mother, Magdelena Janzen; brother, Henry Janzen; and sister, Erika "Ricky" Collier. SURVIVORS: Richard "Dick" Collier and wife, Diane Bowen Collier.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020