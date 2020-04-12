Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Regino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria M. Regino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria M. Regino Obituary
Maria M. Regino FORT WORTH--Maria Marmolejo Regino was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Pleasanton, Texas. She left this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Fort Worth at the age of 79. We celebrate her life. Although it was filled with hardships, Maria conquered all her iniquities. She will be missed and remembered as a loving mom. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Regino. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Maria Rios and husband, Joel, of Fort Worth, Esmeralda Regino of Fort Worth, Eva Olague and husband, Luis, of Alvarado; sons, Mark Regino, Ismael Regino, and Ezekiel Regino; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -