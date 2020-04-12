|
Maria M. Regino FORT WORTH--Maria Marmolejo Regino was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Pleasanton, Texas. She left this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Fort Worth at the age of 79. We celebrate her life. Although it was filled with hardships, Maria conquered all her iniquities. She will be missed and remembered as a loving mom. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Regino. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Maria Rios and husband, Joel, of Fort Worth, Esmeralda Regino of Fort Worth, Eva Olague and husband, Luis, of Alvarado; sons, Mark Regino, Ismael Regino, and Ezekiel Regino; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020