|
|
Maria Miranda NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Maria Miranda, 67, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Maria was born in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, to Marcelo Villegas and Maria De La Luz Hernandez. The family wants to thank Dr. John Mathews, M.D., Texas Oncology Medical City Dallas; all oncology nurses on the 8th and 9th floors at Medical City Hospital Dallas; and Rosa and Monica of Vital Hospice. Maria was preceded in death by her sister, Margarita Villegas; and brother, Javier Villegas. SURVIVORS: Spouse, Miguel Miranda; son, Juan Carlos and wife, Martha; daughter, Lidia and husband, Mauro Salas; sister, Maria Villegas; brother, Jorge Villegas and wife, Josefina; sister, Gloria Villegas; brothers, Carlos Villegas, Fernando Villegas and wife, Anita, Martin Villegas and wife, Rosy, and Alfredo Villegas and wife, Emma; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019