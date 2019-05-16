|
Maria Rebecca "Becky" Cruz FORT WORTH -- Maria Rebecca "Becky" Cruz, 65, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church of Fort Worth. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Becky was born July 16, 1953 to Frank and Hortencia Laguna in Fort Worth. She was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and was a dedicated member of Fort Worth ACTS Community. Becky graduated from TWC with a Bachelors in Bilingual Education before attending TWU where she received her Masters degree. She influenced the lives of thousands of children for over 41 years with FWISD as a Teacher, Director of Bilingual Education, and Early Literacy Intervention. Her family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Rajan for his encouragement and empathy. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Frank Laguna Sr. SURVIVORS: Mother, Hortencia Laguna; siblings, Frank Laguna Jr. and wife, Belem, Barbara Lara, Norma and husband, Feliciano Armenta, Veronica and husband, Mark Petty; husband, Elias Cruz; stepdaughter, Beatriz Alcantara; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Zeus and Zoe.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 16, 2019