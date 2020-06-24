Maria Teresa Chavoya Blancarte FORT WORTH--Maria Teresa Chavoya Blancarte, born July 3, 1950, in Mexico, has gone with her maker after 69 years. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a rosary at 9 a.m. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. There will be no visitation due to current conditions. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blancarte family. She was a homemaker, enjoyed passing days reading, helping others, playing slot machines with her husband, cosmetology, cooking and spending her days at the beach with family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Amelia Chavoya; and brother, Ramon Chavoya. SURVIVORS: Devoted husband of 50 years, Antonio Blancarte; sons, Tony and Giovanni Blancarte; several siblings, nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends; and her beloved dog, Millie. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors of Harris Methodist Southwest hospital for your kindness and care.