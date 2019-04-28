|
Marian Audrey Hanifan HURST--Marian A. Hanifan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born March 27, 1921, in Elk Grove, Wis. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Bedford, Texas, followed by burial in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 jto 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Michael's Catholic Church, or a , in honor of Marian Hanifan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, John (Paula) Hanifan, Mary Ann (Don) Nelson, Colleen (Mike) Eden, Rose (Jim) Marsh, Michael Hanifan and Patrick Hanifan; brother-in-law, William (Carole) Hanifan; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019